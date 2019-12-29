AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.44.

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.51.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.