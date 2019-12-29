Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AGYS. ValuEngine upgraded Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Securities began coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $599.74 million, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at about $801,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Agilysys by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

