AidCoin (AID) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $371,953.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex, Upbit and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01321917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

