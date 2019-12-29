Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Aims Property Securities Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 million and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.43. Aims Property Securities Fund has a 1 year low of A$1.32 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of A$1.65 ($1.17).

Aims Property Securities Fund

Aims Property Securities Fund is a close-ended fund of funds launched by MacArthurCook Ltd. The fund is managed by MacarthurCook Fund Management Limited. It invests in the funds investing in the real estate sector including unlisted property trusts/syndicates, wholesale property funds, listed property trust, listed property-related companies, and cash and fixed interest securities.

