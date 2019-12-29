Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Aims Property Securities Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.
The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 million and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.43. Aims Property Securities Fund has a 1 year low of A$1.32 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of A$1.65 ($1.17).
About Aims Property Securities Fund
