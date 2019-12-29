Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Receives $8.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,311. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $172.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 113.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $71,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 32.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

