American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Short Interest Update

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the November 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:AMRB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.24. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

