AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives $37.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th.
In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. 1,112,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,726. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.57. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $40.42.
AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.80%.
About AmeriCold Realty Trust
Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
