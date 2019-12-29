AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives $37.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,084,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4,454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,907,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,541 shares in the last quarter.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. 1,112,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,726. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.57. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

