Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 9,705 shares of company stock valued at $186,287 in the last three months. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 116,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,771. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $25.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $901.25 million, a PE ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

