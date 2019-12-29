Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report sales of $90.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.50 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $86.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $372.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.72 million to $373.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $384.97 million, with estimates ranging from $382.20 million to $387.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 18.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $96,948.60. Insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 45.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 11.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAWS stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $472.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $55.88.

Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

