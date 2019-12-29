Analysts Anticipate Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 390.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Movado Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Movado Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 116,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,905. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $496.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.48. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

