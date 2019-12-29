Analysts Expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. FS Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.82 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.98. 8,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,649. The company has a market capitalization of $282.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,252.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,252 shares of company stock worth $432,750 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 693.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

