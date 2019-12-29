Analysts Expect Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Mosaic posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 96.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mosaic has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 335,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

