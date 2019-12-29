Analysts Expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.22. NetApp posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Loop Capital raised their target price on NetApp to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.85.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. NetApp has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $78.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $878,488,000 after buying an additional 1,505,804 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after buying an additional 1,193,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,050,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $373,291,000 after buying an additional 937,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,261,000 after buying an additional 775,940 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,405,000 after buying an additional 570,720 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

