Analysts Set Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Target Price at $20.25

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

CZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cosan in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cosan by 4,763.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 883,889 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cosan by 151.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 582,472 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZZ traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. Cosan has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $23.52.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Analysts expect that Cosan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

