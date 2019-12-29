Analysts Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) PT at $222.82

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.82.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after acquiring an additional 740,633 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 509.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.30. The stock had a trading volume of 551,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,652. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $135.92 and a fifty-two week high of $240.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

