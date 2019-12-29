Analysts Set MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Price Target at $58.67

Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MTSC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. 74,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,024. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.30.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MTS Systems will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $609,180.00. Also, Director Chun Hung Yu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,880 shares of company stock worth $1,247,219. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MTS Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MTS Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MTS Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MTS Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in MTS Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.