Analysts Set Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Price Target at $18.52

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.52.

PVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price objective on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.38. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of -0.68.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

