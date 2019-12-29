AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AppFolio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Get AppFolio alerts:

APPF opened at $111.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.84. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $116.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.38 and a beta of 1.20.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 15,690 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $1,493,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $365,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,517 shares of company stock worth $2,752,311. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 186,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.