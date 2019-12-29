APR Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $42,486.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. APR Coin has a total market cap of $42,486.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APR Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,591,298 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

