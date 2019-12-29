Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Down 21.8% in December

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 28th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

AQMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Aqua Metals stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,208,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,463. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 879.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 25.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

