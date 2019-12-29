Arion (ARION) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $60.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Arion has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Arion has a market capitalization of $27,358.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00188042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.01283864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120234 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,693,092 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

