Arionum (ARO) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $142,010.00 and $19,193.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,426.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.27 or 0.01751415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.55 or 0.02803731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00580571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00625067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00060539 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00383329 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

