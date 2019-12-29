Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (AMNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

AMNF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 32,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917. Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $111.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.04.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods Of Distinction had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 15.02%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Armanino Foods Of Distinction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

About Armanino Foods Of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

