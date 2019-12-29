Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ ASPU remained flat at $$7.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $155,351.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $66,616.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

