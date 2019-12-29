Atonomi Tops One Day Volume of $6.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded flat against the US dollar. Atonomi has a market cap of $129,761.00 and $6.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.20 or 0.06101383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.