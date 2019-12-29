Australian Governance & Ethical Index Fd (ASX:AGM) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Australian Governance & Ethical Index Fd (ASX:AGM) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Australian Governance & Ethical Index Fd has a 1-year low of A$1.65 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.93.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Governance & Ethical Index Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Governance & Ethical Index Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.