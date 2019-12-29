Aventus (AVT) Achieves Market Cap of $485,346.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Aventus has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a market capitalization of $485,346.00 and $14,021.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can now be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00001080 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Gatecoin, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00188488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01319823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Mercatox, Gatecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

