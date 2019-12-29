Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Aventus Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

AVN opened at A$2.91 ($2.06) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.51. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.78. Aventus Group has a 52 week low of A$2.07 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of A$2.96 ($2.10).

Aventus Group Company Profile

The Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia. The Aventus Group comprises Aventus Holdings Limited and Aventus Capital Limited as the responsible entity for Aventus Retail Property Fund. We are the largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia, with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $1.9 billion.

