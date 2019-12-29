Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Aventus Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
AVN opened at A$2.91 ($2.06) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.51. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.78. Aventus Group has a 52 week low of A$2.07 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of A$2.96 ($2.10).
Aventus Group Company Profile
