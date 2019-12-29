Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 945,100 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

NASDAQ:AXGT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. 84,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Axovant Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54. Research analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AXGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

