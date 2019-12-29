Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) has been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Balfour Beatty earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BBY traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 268.60 ($3.53). 635,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 237.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.57. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (down from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 327 ($4.30).

In related news, insider Leo Quinn acquired 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Insiders have acquired a total of 13,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,649 over the last three months.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

