Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Commerce to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NASDAQ:BOCH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,717. Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $210.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

