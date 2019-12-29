Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Commerce to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
NASDAQ:BOCH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,717. Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $210.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.
Several brokerages have commented on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.