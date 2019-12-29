BeatzCoin Market Capitalization Tops $504,318.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $504,318.00 and approximately $32,358.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000308 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

