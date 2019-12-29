BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

BDSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,472.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Herm Cukier sold 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $262,304.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,422.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,284,967 shares of company stock worth $38,331,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 155,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 1,773,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.49. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

