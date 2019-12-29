Bismuth Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0790 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $4,535.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000593 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.