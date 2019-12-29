BitBall Hits Market Cap of $154,173.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. BitBall has a total market cap of $154,173.00 and $1,451.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00060293 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084842 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000902 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00071934 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.50 or 0.99868509 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,255,759 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

