Bitblocks (BBK) 1-Day Volume Tops $41,461.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $994,622.00 and $41,461.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 57.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057539 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00084404 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000976 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00068347 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,480.81 or 1.00651361 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 208,493,432 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

