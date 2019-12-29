BitcoinZ Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,371.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $556,404.00 and approximately $2,371.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00395768 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00073934 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00101050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,996,022,714 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Exmo and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

