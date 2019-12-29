bitUSD (BITUSD) Trading Up 86.5% Over Last Week

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 179.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. bitUSD has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $8.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00018142 BTC on major exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 86.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.01276700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00120747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,671,190 tokens. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

