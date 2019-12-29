Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of BXMT opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $32,866.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

