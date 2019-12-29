Bonpay (BON) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Bonpay has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bonpay has a market capitalization of $74,633.00 and $1,678.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay . The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

