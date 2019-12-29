Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Receives $19.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BOX to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 30th.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.02. 1,160,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,362. BOX has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.42.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1040.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,328 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $53,148.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,658 shares in the company, valued at $106,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 1,010.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 190,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BOX by 138.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 222,840 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 75.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at $115,504,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in BOX by 181.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 860,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 555,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

