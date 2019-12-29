Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%.

CGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,983,838 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $200,899,000 after acquiring an additional 125,275 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,823,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,043,350 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $82,368,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 66.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,365 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 239,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 216.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,950 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 347,347 shares during the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,397,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,130. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

