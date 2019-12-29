Brokerages Expect Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) will post sales of $604.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cott’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $608.89 million and the lowest is $602.19 million. Cott posted sales of $599.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cott will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE COT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cott has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Cott’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cott in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cott in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cott by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cott in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cott in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

