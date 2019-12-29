Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Golar LNG Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 207.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 6,283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,390,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,277,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 267,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

GMLP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 341,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,351. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $607.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.42. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.