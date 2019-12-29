Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Golar LNG Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 207.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 6,283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,390,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,277,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 267,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

GMLP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 341,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,351. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $607.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.42. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

