Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 88,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,149. The stock has a market cap of $619.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

