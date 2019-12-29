Brokerages Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $109.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.05 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $130.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $416.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $411.16 million to $426.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $418.64 million, with estimates ranging from $382.87 million to $470.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRWD. Cowen set a $12.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. 1,927,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,333. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

