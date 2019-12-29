Brokerages Set Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) PT at $11.00

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.16. 146,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $89.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.00. Armstrong Flooring has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

