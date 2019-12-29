Brokerages Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Target Price at $9.38

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Several research firms recently commented on AVID. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at $324,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 505.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. 102,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,526. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.