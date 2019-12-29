Brokerages Set Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Target Price at $77.59

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.59.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Cerner stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 726,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,572. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 185.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 119.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 26.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

