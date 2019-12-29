Brokerages Set FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) PT at $286.18

Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.35.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $311.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FLT stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.82. 713,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,720. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies has a 1-year low of $180.05 and a 1-year high of $315.75.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.